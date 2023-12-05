Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

