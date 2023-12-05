Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,134 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average is $198.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

