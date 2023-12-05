Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 693 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,981. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

