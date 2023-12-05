Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.44. 21,687,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,344,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

