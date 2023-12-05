Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $449.00. 171,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.