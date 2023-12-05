Bellevue Group AG Acquires 12,067 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.61% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $66,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 107.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 107,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $192,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% during the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CRL traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,687. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

