Bellevue Group AG Acquires 309,632 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.09% of Verona Pharma worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $143,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other news, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 173,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Verona Pharma

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.