Bellevue Group AG Acquires 311,557 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,557 shares during the period. Axonics comprises approximately 1.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 4.41% of Axonics worth $112,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Axonics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.24 and a beta of 0.48. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

