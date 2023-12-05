Bellevue Group AG Boosts Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the period. Evolent Health accounts for 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 3.05% of Evolent Health worth $104,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after buying an additional 9,980,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after buying an additional 667,658 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 197,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $80,930,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of EVH stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVH

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.