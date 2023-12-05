Bellevue Group AG Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $56,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.18. The stock had a trading volume of 283,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $553.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

