Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $41,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.10.

ZBH stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 306,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,977. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

