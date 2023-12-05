Bellevue Group AG Buys 12,294 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,928. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

