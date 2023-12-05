Bellevue Group AG Buys 175,165 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,165 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 4.19% of Castle Biosciences worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $601,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 42,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,945. The firm has a market cap of $528.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

