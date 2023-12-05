Bellevue Group AG Buys 219,127 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,127 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 6.28% of Outset Medical worth $68,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1,785.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Outset Medical by 644.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,239,000.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Outset Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

OM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 125,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,993. The company has a market capitalization of $276.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.