Bellevue Group AG Buys 299,171 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 3.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $51,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 406,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $241,544. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

