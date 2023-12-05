Bellevue Group AG Buys 6,637 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.20% of DexCom worth $97,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,435,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

