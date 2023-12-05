Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.80% of Exelixis worth $48,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 670,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,533. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

