Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153,682 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DHR traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The firm has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

