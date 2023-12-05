Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $20,922,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,876,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 104.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.63. 351,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.56 and its 200-day moving average is $455.05.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

