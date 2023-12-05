Bellevue Group AG Has $143.96 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 778,127 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $143,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after buying an additional 718,985 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,971,000 after buying an additional 1,374,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. 2,213,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

