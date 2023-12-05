Bellevue Group AG Has $15.75 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.05% of Illumina worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.14. 972,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $158.17. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.