Bellevue Group AG Has $19.55 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 429.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 527,375 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.19% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,253. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

