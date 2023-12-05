Bellevue Group AG Has $202.74 Million Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for 2.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 3.34% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $202,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. 224,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,525. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

