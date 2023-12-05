Bellevue Group AG Has $31.26 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,159 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.19% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 380,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 229,415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. 927,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

