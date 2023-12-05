Bellevue Group AG Has $33.19 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Cooper Companies worth $33,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.38. 71,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.74 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.91.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

