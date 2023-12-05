Bellevue Group AG Has $35.80 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281,078 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.46% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $35,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. 175,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

