Bellevue Group AG Has $52.39 Million Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 3.41% of Relay Therapeutics worth $52,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 1,294,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

