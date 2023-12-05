Bellevue Group AG Has $57.48 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $57,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $515.81. The company had a trading volume of 254,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

