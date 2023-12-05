Bellevue Group AG Increases Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.58% of AtriCure worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

AtriCure Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. 178,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,349. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

