Bellevue Group AG Increases Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,386 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 6.86% of CareDx worth $31,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CareDx by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 493,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,653. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $525.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

