Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for approximately 5.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.58% of argenx worth $359,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.27.

argenx stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $462.10. 160,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,452. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.33 and its 200-day moving average is $466.62.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) EPS. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

