Bellevue Group AG Invests $11.38 Million in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,256,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.19% of POINT Biopharma Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.