Bellevue Group AG Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Penumbra comprises approximately 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.61% of Penumbra worth $80,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,800,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $5,448,484. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:PEN traded down $9.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.20. The company had a trading volume of 141,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,572. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average of $267.07. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.81 and a beta of 0.62. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.