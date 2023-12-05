Bellevue Group AG Purchases 181,257 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,257 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $124,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 1,434,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

