Bellevue Group AG Purchases 21,729 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.28% of Molina Healthcare worth $49,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $372.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.