Bellevue Group AG Purchases 479,258 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,258 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 5.98% of Accolade worth $60,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Accolade by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 183,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

