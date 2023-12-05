Bellevue Group AG Raises Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.96% of Privia Health Group worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. 188,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

