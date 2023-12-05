Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919,806 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 4.33% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000.

MRSN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 1,288,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

