Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics accounts for 2.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 5.20% of Sage Therapeutics worth $146,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 150,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,198. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

