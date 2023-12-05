Bellevue Group AG Reduces Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines comprises 1.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 4.35% of Revolution Medicines worth $126,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $44,679.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,313.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,125.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,427 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $44,679.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,313.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,178. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. 282,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.50. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

