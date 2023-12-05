Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,887 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.44% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $47,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,468. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

