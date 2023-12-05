Bellevue Group AG Sells 10,320 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $89,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $235.13. 645,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

