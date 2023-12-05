Bellevue Group AG Sells 10,358 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $36,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

