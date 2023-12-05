Bellevue Group AG Sells 10,850 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Shockwave Medical makes up approximately 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of Shockwave Medical worth $77,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.71. 137,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.77. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,066,440. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

