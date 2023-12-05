Bellevue Group AG Sells 131,600 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,600 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 5.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 6.54% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $384,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $360,459,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 428,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,174. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.