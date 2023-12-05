Bellevue Group AG Sells 143,271 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,271 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $48,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.86. 273,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,598. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day moving average is $264.40.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.