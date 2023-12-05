Bellevue Group AG Sells 154,562 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,562 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health makes up about 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.27% of Option Care Health worth $74,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Option Care Health by 22.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Option Care Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 548,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

