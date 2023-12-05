Bellevue Group AG Sells 16,871 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.88% of TransMedics Group worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 281.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 843,434 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 346,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,589,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,300. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 157,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 2.07. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

