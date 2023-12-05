Bellevue Group AG Sells 170,022 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,022 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.65% of Omnicell worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 148,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 218,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

