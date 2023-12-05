Bellevue Group AG Sells 199,735 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199,735 shares during the period. Incyte comprises about 2.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.18% of Incyte worth $164,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.26.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 384,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.